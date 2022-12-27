Special report starts Wednesday: Drunken driving in Wisconsin

For decades, the number of people injured or killed in drunken driving crashes declined, thanks in large part to enforcement, safer cars and awareness efforts.

But the last few years have seen a troubling spike and forcing safety advocates to look for new solutions in a state with a culture that promotes drinking.

Lee Enterprises newspapers newspapers in Wisconsin, including the La Crosse Tribune and the Chippewa Herald, worked with the The Wisconsin State Journal to take an indepth look at the persistent problem of drunken driving and what's standing in the way of solving it.

Look for stories in the Tribune and Herald starting Wednesday through Saturday.

