Speed reduced near Caledonia & Clinton Streets this week for construction

Traffic speed will be reduced near the intersection of Caledonia and Clinton Streets this week as crews replace a water valve on the southeast corner.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The temporary speed reduction will be in place until the expected completion of the project on Friday, weather dependent, according to the city of La Crosse Utility Department.

No lanes of traffic will be closed during the work, though a change in traffic patterns could cause backups on nearby streets. Only the Caledonia and Clinton Street intersection will be impacted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0