Split Wisconsin Supreme Court adopts Gov. Evers' redistricting proposal

In a major victory for Gov. Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued a split decision Thursday to adopt Democratic governor’s proposal for the state’s legislative and congressional district maps — boundaries that still favor Republicans in the Legislature.

The state’s high court issued a 4-3 ruling in favor of maps proposed last year by Evers, with conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn, a regular swing vote on the court, siding with fellow liberal justices Rebecca Dallet, Ann Walsh Bradley and Jill Karofsky in the ruling.

The majority concluded that maps proposed by the governor most align with the court’s ruling last year that the state’s next 10-year maps be drawn with a “least change” approach to existing maps — a proposal made by legislative Republicans seeking to minimize changes to the existing maps they drew in secret in 2011 that have helped the GOP secure longstanding majorities in the state Senate and Assembly.

“No other proposal comes close,” Hagedorn wrote on the matter of core retention of districts. “And beyond core retention, no other measure of least change alters the picture. The governor’s proposed senate and assembly maps produce less overall change than other submissions.”

Conservative justices Rebecca Bradley, Patience Roggensack and Annette Ziegler dissented.

Writing in dissent, Ziegler said the majority’s opinion “demonstrates a complete lack of regard for the Wisconsin Constitution and the Equal Protection Clause.”

“The majority’s decision to select Governor Tony Evers’ maps is an exercise of judicial activism, untethered to evidence, precedent, the Wisconsin Constitution, and basic principles of equal protection,” Ziegler wrote.

Evers vetoed GOP-drawn maps in mid-November and has championed boundaries drawn by the People’s Maps Commission, but those maps failed to get universal support among legislative Democrats, with some criticizing the boundaries for potentially diminishing Black and Hispanic representation in the Legislature.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court later decided 4-3 to follow Republicans’ request for a “least-change” approach to creating new maps. Such an approach made the boundaries drawn by the governor’s commission, which he created more than a year ago to provide a citizen-led alternative to the Republican maps, unlikely to pass muster because they deviated heavily from current maps.

Evers later submitted new maps, which still maintain a GOP tilt in the Legislature. By applying the average of six statewide elections since 2016, Evers’ new maps would elect 44 Democrats and 55 Republicans in the Assembly, and 13 Democrats and 20 Republicans in the Senate. In Congress, Republicans would win five seats to Democrats’ three, according to Evers’ office.

Republicans currently hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly and a 21-12 majority in the Senate. Five of the state’s eight congressional districts are held by Republicans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0