Sponsors sought for "Calling 4 Change" initiative providing cell phones to victims of abuse

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused many charitable events to be cancelled, but Coulee Region Moving Services has revamped its annual fundraiser in order to continue its ongoing support of New Horizons.

In 2018, Colin Luz, owner of Coulee Region Moving Services founded the Hoops 4 Hope basketball fundraiser, which is held annually in February to raise money for New Horizons.

Its first year, the event brought in over $2,400 for the organization, which provides services and shelter for those experiencing domestic or sexual abuse or human trafficking.

As a coronavirus precaution, the tournament has been replaced by a cell phone sponsorship initiative, "Calling 4 Change," with Coulee Region Moving Services partnering with New Horizons and Cricket Wireless to encourage local businesses to contribute toward pre-paid mobile phones for abuse victims. Sponsorships are $380, which covers the cost of a 12-month phone plan and a basic cellular device for one woman. The company hopes to provide a phone and cover monthly fees for a dozen women.

Currently, Raven Realty, Charlotte’s Bridal and Formal Wear, OneTrust Real Estate, The Bill Favre Team, Re/max Results, Swartz Financial Planning and The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor have signed up as sponsors.