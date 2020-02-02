Sports Show begins Thursday at La Crosse Center

When the La Crosse Center opened on October 12, 1980, a visitor to the grand opening had the chance to see such visiting artists as Bob Hope, Danny Davis and the Nashville Brass and Frankie Avalon.
These appearances came to the first and longest-running event to be hosted at the La Crosse Center: The La Crosse Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show.
“The grand opening of the La Crosse Center had Bob Hope, and this was something that our company helped bring in as a favor to the city, the head of the La Crosse Center Board Peter Grove and Mayor-at-the-time Patrick Zielke,” said Chris Zavratil, vice president of Shamrock Productions Inc. and producer of the Sports Show.
These performances were a promise of what was to come for the event, representing an intersection of the outdoors-focus of the Sports Show and the varied entertainment and activities.
This year’s show, beginning at 5 p.m. Feb. 6 and running through 4 p.m. Feb. 9, will feature a virtual reality experience, a rainforest animal exhibit and a 3D art experience alongside a plethora of vendors and educational seminars.
Returning this year is the kaleidoscopic rainforest exhibit in the North Hall featuring live animals, which visitors can explore at their own pace to learn about different rainforests throughout the world, as well as the environmental impact of their destruction.
Alongside this exhibit will be the equally colorful and at times mind-boggling works of 3D artist Shawn McCann.
“3D Street art is one of the most famous public art forums around,” Zavratil said, describing McCann’s previous works ranging from children’s books and pop-up tropical parks to 4,000-square-foot murals. “When you look at it from a certain viewing point or angle, it looks like a real-life object.”
While families and children visit such attractions, Sports Show attendees looking for their more classical fair will have the chance to attend seminars on RVing basics, “Alaska — the Ultimate RV Trip” and “Catching Kings with your Walleye Gear.”
“We believe that you have to give the consumer variety in both entertainment,” Navratil said, “and also vendors who are participating.”
And the Sports Show delivers.
For those looking to supply endeavors of the outdoors, more than 200 vendor booths will be open throughout the La Crosse Center complex.
In the lobby you’ll find, among others, “A Spice Above,” while Algoma Tourism and the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association hunker down in the Arena alongside Aquatraction Marine Flooring, Cabela’s and The Jerky Shoppe — not to be confused with The Popcorn Shoppe. Cheese Brothers, Harbour Knives and Hempworx will share the ballroom with the Parakeet Landing, while Half Moon Outdoors and The Licorice Guy set up in the South Hall Lobby.
Down the hall from the Rainforest exhibit, Mad Dog and Merrill’s Midwest Grilling will host grilling presentations throughout each of the four days.
If you’re overwhelmed just hearing about it, Navratil can sympathize.
“We turn away vendors every year,” she said in describing the often tight quarters vendors and exhibits share. “We would love the ability to expand the show, and set La Crosse, Wisconsin, on the map as having the largest (sports show) in the state.”
“This show generates millions of dollars in retail sales and tax dollars for this community,” she said, “between sales that happen at the show by the marine and RV dealers as well as the dock dealers, and many local and non-local vendors who participate in the show also stimulate the economy for a week in restaurants, hotels, gas stations, etc.”
Navratil voiced these hopes at various meetings on the planned expansions for the La Crosse Center. The timing should be great for the show with this being the 43rd Annual Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show, the 50th anniversary is fast approaching.
Asked whether the show has anything planned, she said: “Something big!”