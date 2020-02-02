Sports Show begins Thursday at La Crosse Center

Alongside this exhibit will be the equally colorful and at times mind-boggling works of 3D artist Shawn McCann.

“3D Street art is one of the most famous public art forums around,” Zavratil said, describing McCann’s previous works ranging from children’s books and pop-up tropical parks to 4,000-square-foot murals. “When you look at it from a certain viewing point or angle, it looks like a real-life object.”

While families and children visit such attractions, Sports Show attendees looking for their more classical fair will have the chance to attend seminars on RVing basics, “Alaska — the Ultimate RV Trip” and “Catching Kings with your Walleye Gear.”

“We believe that you have to give the consumer variety in both entertainment,” Navratil said, “and also vendors who are participating.”

And the Sports Show delivers.

For those looking to supply endeavors of the outdoors, more than 200 vendor booths will be open throughout the La Crosse Center complex.