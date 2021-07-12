Spring Grove Seeking Proposals for Housing

The City of Spring Grove is seeking proposals from housing developers to establish residential units on city-owned property located at 167 1st St. The one-acre site is one block south of the historic downtown and overlooks scenic Roverud Park, making it a prime location for new housing development.

The city has identified the property as being ideal for building small housing units, such as townhomes or patio homes. This is in line with a recent housing study which indicated a need for such units to accommodate aging residents who may wish to downsize from larger homes with greater maintenance requirements.

The site is currently being used by the public works department and has a Quonset hut on it; the demolition or removal of the building would be the responsibility of the developer.

The full Request for Proposals can be found online at www.springgrovemn.com/livinghere. Printed copies are also available at City Hall (18 1st Ave NW). Any interested developer must submit a proposal no later than noon on Monday, Aug. 2.