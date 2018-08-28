Everyone is invited to Springbrook Park on the city’s South Side at 11 a.m. Friday to celebrate the grand opening of the newly renovated park.
The park located on at the intersection of Springbrook Way and Elm Street was renovated over the past two years thanks to a mix of donations and city funds. It now includes a shelter, bathrooms, horseshoe pits and playground equipment, plus a splash pad.
Friday’s event will include a few words from Mayor Tim Kabat and parks director Steve Carlyon, as well as refreshments.
