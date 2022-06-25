St. Bernard from Monroe County gets national TV exposure

Panda was the best St. Bernard at the nation's biggest dog show.

The dog, owned by Pamela Brandau of Kendall and her daughter Stacy Pagel of Sparta, won Best of Breed honors at the 146th Westminster Dog Show held at Lyndhurst National Historic Trust site in Tarrytown, New York.

By winning Best of Breed, Panda earned a spot in Wednesday's Working Group competition, which consisted of 31 different breeds. That's where Panda's evening ended. Only one dog advanced to Best of Show, and only four earned ribbons.

Nearly 3,500 dogs representing more than 200 breeds took part in the competition. Brandau said she and Pagel were thrilled to win Best of Breed and have Panda featured on national television.

"These were the top dogs in their breed everywhere," Brandau said. "It's an honor to have a dog good enough to get there."

Brandau said her daughter remained calm and composed during Panda's biggest moment on stage.

"Stacy looked at it like it was another dog show," Brandau said. "She was used to how things are handled."

Brandau said it was an exciting moment when Panda was named Best of Breed. She said Panda jumped up and down when he was announced as the champion.

"It seems like he knows when he's a winner," she said.

A bloodhound named Trumpet was named Best in Show from among the seven group finalists, a result that didn't surprise Brandau and Pagel. Brandau said they took notice of Trumpet during a previous show. She described the dog as a "beautiful and very deserving" champion.

Panda will remain a busy dog on the show circuit. This weekend, he's entered in a Crown Point, Indiana, show, and they're looking to enter major shows in Philadelphia and Orlando later this year.

"We're going after the big ones," Brandau said.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

