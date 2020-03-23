St. Clare Health Mission in La Crosse to limit service because of pandemic

As COVID-19 concerns heighten, the St. Clare Health Mission will temporarily limit its Tuesday and Thursday walk-in clinics to telehealth, prescription refills and emergency dental vouchers.

Clinic officials say this change is necessary to ensure the safety of patients, volunteers, volunteer health care providers and staff.

In addition, clinic officials are implementing a plan to ensure they can provide chronically ill patients with needed medications and care. Health-care providers are contacting these patients in order to provide necessary medication refills and telehealth services.

Patients who need medication refills and dental vouchers are asked to call 608-519-4633 with questions or to schedule a time for medication pickup or delivery.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0