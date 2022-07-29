 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Cloud Street to close for utility work

Starting Tuesday Aug. 2, St. Cloud Street between Winneshiek Road and Gateway Court will be closed for utility work. The construction is anticipated to last until Friday, Aug. 5. Call the La Crosse City Engineering Department with any questions at 608-789-7505.

