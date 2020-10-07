St. Croix Hospice testing staff for COVID-19 onsite, following strict safety protocols while maintaining compassionate care

Offering verbal comfort, Prussing says, is essential, with staff acknowledging to patients, "I really wish I could give you a hug right now, but I'm here. Even though we can't do what we could before COVID, I'm here and I'm listening and I'm feeling for you."

From a staff perspective, not being able to offer families a shoulder to cry on when their loved one passes is "heartbreaking," Prussing says, "but we have to get through this and we're going to come out of it stronger. We have to just fight through this. We'll get there, but it is difficult."

Despite the boundaries, families have expressed appreciation and gratefulness for the hospice team, Prussing says, with the last wish of many patients to pass in their own homes with family near.

"Without us they wouldn't have been able to come home," Prussing says. "They wouldn't have had those last weeks or days or moments. Some of our patients come into our services and pass very, very quickly. Sometimes in hours. But those hours are essential for the family to have closure and just to be okay, to be able to accept what is happening."

For more information on St. Croix Hospice, visit https://stcroixhospice.com/service-area/wisconsin/st-croix-hospice-in-la-crosse-wi/.

