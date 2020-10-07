St. Croix Hospice testing staff for COVID-19 onsite, following strict safety protocols while maintaining compassionate care

End of life care has looked different during the COVID-19 pandemic, both physically and operationally, but the staff at St. Croix Hospice is working to ensure the level of care and compassion remains as high as ever.
St. Croix Hospice, which serves residents in La Crosse, Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe and Vernon counties, opened last March, the same month La Crosse experienced its first COVID-19 cases.
Hospice staff, who generally do two or more visits per week to clients in long-term care facilities or their own homes, have been adhering to strict safety protocols and adapting practices to protect their patients while maintaining the standard of care, which includes social and emotional components.
At the start of the pandemic, St. Croix Hospice implemented distancing, mask, glove and eye cover wearing, daily temperature checks, COVID-19 education and enhanced sanitation, and in early September began testing all staff, including nurses, aides, social workers and chaplains, for the coronavirus twice weekly.
When visiting patients in nursing homes, staff follow the entities' coronavirus prevention policies, and during home visits they accommodate any additional precautionary requests, such as wearing gowns and booties. The hospice will also conduct visits via telemedicine if the patient prefers.
"We're all trying to do the right thing right now, whatever we can do to put their minds at ease is what we're going to do," says Mickki Prussing, clinical team lead at the La Crosse office. The Coulee Region location serves 10 patients in facilities, and 10 in their homes.
Nasal swab testing of staff is done at the St. Croix Hospice office, with specimens refrigerated before being shipped to a lab. Results are available to the Hospice within two days, with staff visiting patients only once they are cleared.
"We really feel it's the best thing we can do for our community -- we are considered a high risk community right now," says Prussing.
While opening the La Crosse branch at the start of the local pandemic was stressful, Prussing says, "Right now more than anything the community needs us."
The hospice prioritizes keeping patients comfortable during their last months, weeks or days, and if the family requests they include them in visits via technology, such as speaker phone calls, Facetime, Google Duo or other apps, walking everyone through the process if needed so families can engage virtually on their own time as well.
One of the greatest challenges of providing hospice care during the pandemic has been the loss of physical connection, with hugs and hand holding off limits and faces largely obscured by masks.
"That has probably been one of the most difficult aspects from a caregiver perspective, because we do so much with our facial expressions and our reassuring touch," Prussing says. "I think we're still able to convey kindness and a connection just with our presence, and when you truly smile you smile from your heart, from inside, and it shows in your eyes."
Offering verbal comfort, Prussing says, is essential, with staff acknowledging to patients, "I really wish I could give you a hug right now, but I'm here. Even though we can't do what we could before COVID, I'm here and I'm listening and I'm feeling for you."
From a staff perspective, not being able to offer families a shoulder to cry on when their loved one passes is "heartbreaking," Prussing says, "but we have to get through this and we're going to come out of it stronger. We have to just fight through this. We'll get there, but it is difficult."
Despite the boundaries, families have expressed appreciation and gratefulness for the hospice team, Prussing says, with the last wish of many patients to pass in their own homes with family near.
"Without us they wouldn't have been able to come home," Prussing says. "They wouldn't have had those last weeks or days or moments. Some of our patients come into our services and pass very, very quickly. Sometimes in hours. But those hours are essential for the family to have closure and just to be okay, to be able to accept what is happening."
For more information on St. Croix Hospice, visit https://stcroixhospice.com/service-area/wisconsin/st-croix-hospice-in-la-crosse-wi/.
