Middleton-based iconographer Drazen Dupor will lead a two-day iconography workshop Oct. 25-26 at St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church, 716 Copeland Ave.
The hands-on painting workshop is open to adults and teenagers from all faith backgrounds and will be taught in the Byzantine style. No previous painting experience is required. Step-by-step instruction will be provided from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Those who cannot attend Friday should come prepared to start and finish on Saturday. Additional painting time may be scheduled on Sunday after Divine Liturgy if needed.
The icon to be painted is of the Archangel Gabriel on a 4-foot-long pre-stained board.
Cost is $200 per person, payable directly to Dupor on the day of the workshop. All materials and supplies, including paints, brushes and gold leaf, are provided. Participants may wish to bring an apron or smock. Meals will be potluck (vegan on Friday evening).
Dupor has been painting icons since 1986. He teaches students in his home studio and frequently travels to lead workshops at retreat centers, schools and churches. He was a member of the prestigious Klik Artist Association in Knin, Croatia, and studied the art of icon painting in Thessalonica, Greece, at the K.N. Georgiadis School of Art under the supervision of Zlatko Bomestar. He also restores icons and accepts commissions from churches and individuals. For more information, please visit www.duporikone.com.
To reserve your spot in the workshop, call the church at 608-782-8641 and leave a message.
