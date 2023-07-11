Visitors to the 49th annual Mediterranean Festival will be treated to delicious food, live music and folk dancing, and a bake sale that features homemade delicacies from Syria, Egypt, Bulgaria, Russia, Ukraine and more.

The festival takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 23, on the St. Elias Church grounds, 716 Copeland Ave. All ages are welcome, and admission is free.

Three dinner option are available this year:

Marinated and grilled chicken kebab meal, $22

Roasted and sliced grass-fed lamb meal (locally raised at Jacobson Farms in Cashton), $22

Vegetarian falafel meal, $16

All meals include Syrian rice, Greek salad, tzatziki sauce, pita, hummus and kalamata olives. Beer, Greek wine, water and soda will be available for purchase.

Other activities include iconography demonstration and sale by Drazen Dupor, church tours at 1 and 3 p.m., silent auction and face painting.

Advance dinner ticket sales are recommended. Limited tickets will be available at the door.

To purchase meals:

Download the mobile SABADASH APP for iPhone or Android or purchase via text:

Text CHK to 608-719-4454 for chicken

Text LAM to 608-719-4454 for lamb

Text FAL to 608-719-4454 for falafel

Paper tickets will be available through July 17 at Markos Apparel, 303 Pearl St., downtown La Crosse. Visit www.stelias-lacrosse.org for more information and updates.