St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church, 716 Copeland Ave., La Crosse, will offer a free, 16-week course called “A Journey To Fullness: An Introduction to the Fullness of the Original Christian Faith,” from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, starting Sept. 4.
Anyone interested in learning about Orthodoxy is welcome.
Each session will include a video presentation and time for questions. Weekly topics include “When Did Orthodoxy Begin?”, “Our Ultimate Purpose,” “Salvation as Participation,” “Truth and Tradition,” “How Do I Understand the Bible?” and more. Freewill donations are appreciated. For more information, call the church at 608-782-8641.
