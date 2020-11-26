St. Francis Nursing School graduate rose to big challenge

This new crop of nurses represented the 13th graduating class of the St. Francis School of Nursing, which would produce 1,999 nurses in 70 years before passing the baton to Viterbo University’s nursing school in 1971. The school grew out of training programs developed by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, who opened the 35-bed, three-story St. Francis Hospital on New Year’s Eve 1883.

A world in turmoilWhen the nursing students graduated on May 24, it had only been about seven weeks since Congress declared war on Germany, pulling the U.S. into “the war to end all wars.” It had only been a week since President Woodrow Wilson signed the Selective Service Act, requiring all men between ages 21 and 30 to register for military service. The first American troops had yet to arrive in Europe, let alone join in the fight.

While the rest of the world was engaged in a massive war when they started their training, Bishop and her classmates could not have guessed that America would have been sucked into the fray by the time their nursing training was done.

Most Americans wanted no part in the war. In the 1916 presidential race, Wilson narrowly won, campaigning mainly on two popular slogans: “He kept us out of the war” and “America first.”