St. Olaf Band to perform in La Crosse

The St. Olaf Band will perform in LaCrosse at Logan Middle School on Sunday, October 17 at 3 p.m. as part of its 2021 Midwest tour.

The St. Olaf Band, conducted by Dr. Timothy Mahr, is the oldest music organization at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, a campus internationally renowned for its high caliber of musical ensembles.

This performance will feature various works for wind band including music by Jack Stamp, Eric Ewazen, Edward Elgar, Timothy Mahr, and a premiere performance of Cathy Likhuta’s Planet B. The program will also feature student soloists and conductors.

“People need the arts in their lives not only to entertain, but to take you to a place where you can reflect and come away with a new understanding of the world around you,” says Mahr. “It’s important to acknowledge what we’ve been through, and we look forward to performing again on tour.”

Tickets for the St. Olaf Band tour are free for all students and $10 for adults. A discount is available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets may be purchased at stolaf.edu/tickets/band or at the door.

This tour is the band’s first opportunity to perform for live audiences since February 2020, when music on the St. Olaf College campus — and around the world — stopped.

The St. Olaf Band will be the first St. Olaf ensemble to resume the tradition of venturing across the country, and they can’t wait to perform new music for audiences in your communities.

The St. Olaf Band has toured nationally since 1904 and internationally since 1906, when they performed a four-week, 30-concert tour of Norway, making them the first American collegiate band to tour Europe. The band has subsequently toured several times in Norway, Great Britain, Japan, central Europe, and most recently in Australia and New Zealand in 2018. In 2021, the St. Olaf Band was awarded the American Prize for their 2020 program, “Imagining Peace.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0