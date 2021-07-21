St. Paul’s in Onalaska to host Panther Prowl 5K Fun Run/Walk

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, 1201 Main Street, Onalaska, is hosting the Panther Prowl 5K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, August 14 starting at 8 a.m. in its parking lot.

All proceeds will go to the Central Africa Medical Mission (CAMM) which is a 60-year legacy of healthcare in Zambia and Malawi. The Medical Mission is a program in which health-care professionals use their abilities to provide health care in a different part of the world to those not able to afford it.

Suggested donation is $10 per participant, and the first 50 participants to register will receive a free Panther Prowl T-Shirt. A race clock will be at the event but this will not be an officially timed event. Refreshments and fellowship will follow. See the details at stpaulsonalaska.org

