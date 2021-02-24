St. Paul’s Lutheran Church to hold food drive

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will collect food for those in need on Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wanted are non-perishable items such as: canned tuna, canned stew, peanut butter, pork and beans, hamburger and tuna helper, and spaghetti sauce.

Also, some non-food items are needed, such as personal care items, cleaning products, paper products, and baby wipes. Cash donations will be accepted.

This will be a drive-thru donation in St. Paul's parking lot at 1201 Main St. in Onalaska.

All collected items will go to the Onalaska Regional Food Basket, which serves those in Onalaska, as well as surrounding communities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0