Staff at Mayo's Sparta, Tomah and Prairie du Chien clinics receive COVID-19 vaccine

Some two weeks after the first round of hospital staff in La Crosse received the COVID-19 vaccine, Mayo Clinic Health System locations region wide are starting to inoculate priority employees.
On Tuesday, staff at Mayo in Prairie du Chien were given their first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, followed by Mayo Tomah employees on Wednesday and workers at the Sparta location on Thursday.
Around 75 doses were administered between the three sites -- some employees had previously traveled to the La Crosse hospital for shots -- and Mayo hopes to inoculate staff at the Arcadia location soon.
"Having this vaccine available to us is certainly something that has been long awaited," says Madalyn Buschman, operations manager of Prairie du Chien clinic. "This is a safe and effective way for our staff to slow the spread of the virus."
The vaccine rollout has been a bit tricky. "The biggest unknown variable," says Brad Weber, operations administrator for primary care at Mayo, is not knowing until 24 hours prior how many doses will be sent by the state on a given week.
"It's kind of challenge making sure we're balancing supply and demand," Weber said. "...Knowing what our supply of vaccine is going to be on a week to week basis is not real clear yet."
For Mayo employees at smaller sites, the process is even more complicated, as only the La Crosse hospital has the necessary freezers to keep the Pfizer vaccine at its required negative 70 degree celsius temperature.
Transporting doses to other cities -- Prairie du Chien is around 2.5 hours round trip -- means the drive and inoculation process must be efficient so as to preserve any excess vaccine vials, which can be refrigerated up to five days but not refrozen.
"We had to get back to La Crosse lickety split so we could get it back in cold storage," Weber says of Tuesday's trip.
When the Moderna vaccine, which is stored at around negative 20 degrees celsius and can be refrigerated 30 days, becomes available to Mayo distribution outside of La Crosse will be simpler.
Because the vaccine requires a booster 21 days later, staff at Mayo's rural locations were appreciative of the vaccine coming to them, saving them travel time and the need to take hours off of work on two occasions.
"The staff were super excited to get it in their home clinic...We don't want to shut down the clinic and not see patients," Weber says. "That was our commitment to those regional practices -- we wanted to figure out a way to bring it to them so we did."
Adds Weber, "In any healthcare system, not just in Mayo, it's one giant family and what's good for one location is good for all of them and we really wrestled with the fact that we got this all figured out in La Crosse...but knowing we had our communities in outlying areas and it might be a challenge for folks to get to us just didn't feel right, it wasn't fair, and our goal out of the gate was to get as many of our staff that wanted it vaccinated as quickly as possible, because the sooner we do that the sooner we can move on to our communities. That's a huge, huge step forward. When we think about the long term fight against COVID we've got to get as many of everyone taken care of, not just our own folks."
Weber says Ben Anderson, nursing administrator at Mayo, has been working in tandem with him on the vaccine rollout, and notes, "It's exhausting work, its very tiring and we've never worked longer or harder than we have in the past year with COVID. But now it's kind of like the light at the end of the tunnel. Finally, we're moving forward and we're on the offensive rather than being so defensive all the time."
Lori Waller, RN, said she felt proud to be the first staff member at the Prairie du Chien clinic to be innoculated, and says patients in the rural community have expressed eagerness to be vaccinated when it becomes available to them.
Weber agrees, noting many community members are "clambering" for their turn. It will likely be several months before the general public has access to the vaccine, but Weber says Mayo is also eager for that time to come.
"Our enthusiasm and our passion is around getting everyone who wants it vaccinated," Weber says. "We'll just keep soldiering forward with our progress."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.