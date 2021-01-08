Staff at Mayo's Sparta, Tomah and Prairie du Chien clinics receive COVID-19 vaccine

Transporting doses to other cities -- Prairie du Chien is around 2.5 hours round trip -- means the drive and inoculation process must be efficient so as to preserve any excess vaccine vials, which can be refrigerated up to five days but not refrozen.

"We had to get back to La Crosse lickety split so we could get it back in cold storage," Weber says of Tuesday's trip.

When the Moderna vaccine, which is stored at around negative 20 degrees celsius and can be refrigerated 30 days, becomes available to Mayo distribution outside of La Crosse will be simpler.

Because the vaccine requires a booster 21 days later, staff at Mayo's rural locations were appreciative of the vaccine coming to them, saving them travel time and the need to take hours off of work on two occasions.

"The staff were super excited to get it in their home clinic...We don't want to shut down the clinic and not see patients," Weber says. "That was our commitment to those regional practices -- we wanted to figure out a way to bring it to them so we did."