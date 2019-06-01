Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1530, La Crosse, extends a thank you to Memorial Day event participants.
Thanks to Ready Bus Lines with George Ronkoske and Ron Nelson arranging transportation for the color guard for ceremonies at local cemeteries.
Kudos to Steve Roellich, Dale Schemerhorn and Dave Osley for providing vehicles. Thanks to Neal Roellich for providing percussion.
Thanks to the VFW members providing services and to the auxiliary for providing an excellent meal following ceremonies.
Stan Roellich,
Onalaska
