Michelle Chang, a psychology student at Stanford University in California who is traveling across the United States to host death cafes, will lead one Aug. 7 in La Crosse and another Aug. 10 in Viroqua.
In the death café format, people meet to share perspectives, stories and questions about death. Chang is hosting her “traveling death conversation” in memory of a high school friend who died a year ago.
The La Crosse meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Franciscan Spirituality Center at 920 Market St., while the Viroqua session will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Ark at 401 E. Jefferson St. They will include tea and cake for refreshments.
Joining Chang to facilitate the meetings will be La Crosse residents Cameron Kiersch, Erica Srinivasan and Jackie Yeager.
RSVP to Chang at michellechang21@gmail.com.
