Following are some programs offered by the STAR Center in La Crosse:

BingocizeUW-La Crosse Therapeutic Recreation students will be running Bingocize under the STAR Center.

Falls are the #1 reason older adults end up in the emergency room. This class teaches adults age 50+ how to reduce their risk of falling by increasing strength, balance, and range of motion.

Classes combine a fun game of Bingo with simple seated and standing exercises and falls prevention education to keep adults safely on their feet. All ability levels are welcome.

Program will run Thursdays from 3-4 pm at the Concordia Ballroom starting February 9. Program cost is $30—financial assistance is available.

Physical Activity for Lifelong Success The PALS Program is an evidence-based program designed to help older adults who are sedentary become more active.

This program is for individuals 60 years old and older who currently exercise less than 60 minutes per week and have fallen less than twice within the past year.

The program meets 3 times a week for 10 weeks, followed by 10 weeks of coaching sessions (calls or in-person) to facilitate behavior change and improve physical activity levels of participants.

PALS will run Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings at the Community Connections Center starting March 27. Program cost is donation based.

Can’t Stop Me Parkinson’s ProgramsThe STAR Center offers year round exercise programs specifically designed for individuals with Parkinson’s Disease.

Strength, agility, balance, large movements, and cardio exercises are used to combat symptoms associated with PD. Individuals at all stages of the disease process are welcome. PD Music, Rock Steady Boxing, and PD Exercise are currently being offered. Classes take place Monday-Thursday at the Concordia Ballroom.

Program cost is $30 per 8 week session- financial assistance is available

For any of these programs contact Bri Colton at 608-797-6295 or info@starcenterlacrosse.org for more information.