Starting Thursday: La Crosse candidates for mayor answer Tribune questions

Earlier this month, the Tribune editorial board sent eight questions to the 10 candidates for mayor of La Crosse.

They were asked to answer them for our readers by Jan. 25. Starting Thursday and running through next Thursday, read their answers to the questions below:

Why are you running for mayor? What is your top priority for La Crosse?

With pressure caused by relatively high property taxes, how can the city invest more in infrastructure — especially aging streets and sewers?

Do you agree with the La Crosse school board’s decision to phase out the police resource officer program after nearly 30 years?

With COVID-19 restrictions on events and other gatherings, what are your plans for taking care of reduced revenues the city likely will experience regarding the La Crosse Center, hotel room tax, sales tax etc?

Do you believe the Coulee Region would benefit from more regionalized public services, and if so, what role should the mayor of La Crosse play in bringing communities together and lead change? Should a regional sewer district, MTU transportation and other services be included in discussions?