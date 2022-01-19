State administered 10.9 million COVID tests in 2021, free at home kits now orderable

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 10.9 million COVID tests were administered in 2021, and demand continues to be high.

In December 2021, testing levels statewide were 10 times higher than during the previous July, and though getting tested may require a wait time it is still urged as it remains "a critical tool" in stopping the spread.

To address the large number of persons seeking testing, DHS is asking health departments, healthcare providers, and organizations statewide to apply for a community testing support program, and households are now able to receive four at-home rapid testing kits through the federal government at https://www.covidtests.gov/.

“Wisconsin has ranked among the best in the country for getting available vaccine shots in arms and we continue to increase our COVID-19 testing efforts,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “As demand for testing increases, we are continuing to provide robust testing options and support to keep Wisconsinites healthy and safe while working increase testing capacity with public and private partners across the state.”

DHS manages the COVID Connect testing registration website and collaborates with Vault Medical Services for free at-home test collection. Other statewide testing endeavors include operation of 24 Wisconsin National Guard testing sites, 15 University of Wisconsin campus sites, 508 community testing sites and 513 sites at K-12 public, private and charter schools. In 2021, 183,044 tests were administered through the K-12 testing program.

In addition, DHS offers testing support to child care programs, shelters, jails, and long-term care facilities. Local hospitals, including Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen, also provide testing and are seeing high demand.

Mayo sites in Southwest Wisconsin broke a seven-day record last week, and during the first two weeks of January testing was up 22%. Gundersen has capped daily tests at its drive through lab, with a limit of 600 on weekdays and 300 on weekends or holidays.

Other local testing options include UWL, Walgreens, Weber Health Logistics and COVID Clinic.

“Thanks to our partners across the state, including local and tribal health departments, Wisconsin National Guard members, health care providers, pharmacies, and organizations across the state, there are several options for Wisconsinites to get tested," said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge. "No matter your vaccination status, you should get tested if you were in close contact with someone with COVID-19, or if you have any COVID-19 symptoms.”

While testing is important, individuals are reminded not to utilize the ER for the service, as staff are tending to critical issues.

"Emergency departments are an important part of the overall health care system," says Dr. Laura Walker, Mayo Clinic emergency medicine physician. "Our primary care and dedicated COVID-19 testing sites are also an important aspect.

'As an emergency physician, I need to be able to quickly see patients with emergency conditions ― like strokes, heart attacks, injuries and severe illness ― where time is of the essence. Conditions that can be cared for in the clinic setting or the outpatient testing centers for COVID-19 are best done there."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.