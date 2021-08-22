State agencies approve extending town of Campbell water advisory

Residents do not need to do anything to keep receiving the contracted water. The DNR will send individual letters to residents in the coming days with additional details and information.

Curtis Hedman from the Wisconsin DHS said, “DHS has completed a review of the PFAS data for French Island available to date, and we are in agreement with DNR that there is still insufficient data to make any revisions to the existing interim area-wide health advisory for PFAS. DHS recommends that this health advisory remain in effect as originally written while French Island area stakeholders pursue sustainable long-term alternative water solutions for island residents. DHS and DNR can continue to review French Island PFAS data as it accumulates and periodically assess the need for interim area-wide PFAS health advisory revisions in the future.”