State Bank, FHLB Chicago grant Salvation Army of La Crosse $15,000 in COVID-19 relief funds

The Targeted Impact Fund Tuesday granted the Salvation Army of La Crosse County $15,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, which will assist with shelter operations and social services during the ongoing pandemic.

The grant is one of a total of $14 million being awarded by the Targeted Impact Fund program from Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, which provides each member institution of FHLB Chicago up to $20,000 in funds.

The grants are designed to support those most impacted by the pandemic; organizations that promote equity and opportunity for Black and Latino communities; entities that provide sustainability for affordable housing; or small businesses such as Minority Business Enterprises and Women’s Business Enterprises.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact continue to ravage communities...some populations have been disproportionately affected by this crisis,” says Matt Feldman, president and CEO of FHLBank Chicago. “We know additional investment in these communities through our members is essential if we are to continue helping those in need who have been particularly hard hit by this crisis."