TOMAH — The Veterans Assistance Foundation received financing of $180,000 from the Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands that the foundation plans to use to renovate four new apartments for homeless veterans.
The apartments will be used to provide transitional housing, rapid re-housing and homelessness prevention for veterans and their families in the Tomah area, according to the foundation.
In announcing the financing, BCPL treasurer and board chairwoman said, “Veterans have made incredible sacrifices for our nation, and yet — despite their service — they sometimes fall through the cracks and need our support.”
The BCPL operates from a trust fund rather than taxpayer money and distributes more than 96 cents of every dollar of interest earned to Wisconsin’s public schools. The 2018 earnings of $35.7 million provided the sole source of state funding for K-12 public school library materials, including the following southwest Wisconsin districts and amounts:
- La Crosse: $291,372
- Arcadia: $48,885
- Bangor: $28,191
- Cashton: $41,789
- De Soto area: $21,755
- Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau: $56,111
- Onalaska: $108,838
- Sparta area: $114,458
- Tomah area: $130,805
- Viroqua area: $57,531
- West Salem: $69,466
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.