TOMAH — The Veterans Assistance Foundation received financing of $180,000 from the Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands that the foundation plans to use to renovate four new apartments for homeless veterans.

The apartments will be used to provide transitional housing, rapid re-housing and homelessness prevention for veterans and their families in the Tomah area, according to the foundation.

In announcing the financing, BCPL treasurer and board chairwoman said, “Veterans have made incredible sacrifices for our nation, and yet — despite their service — they sometimes fall through the cracks and need our support.”

The BCPL operates from a trust fund rather than taxpayer money and distributes more than 96 cents of every dollar of interest earned to Wisconsin’s public schools. The 2018 earnings of $35.7 million provided the sole source of state funding for K-12 public school library materials, including the following southwest Wisconsin districts and amounts:

  • La Crosse: $291,372
  • Arcadia: $48,885
  • Bangor: $28,191
  • Cashton: $41,789
  • De Soto area: $21,755
  • Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau: $56,111
  • Onalaska: $108,838
  • Sparta area: $114,458
  • Tomah area: $130,805
  • Viroqua area: $57,531
  • West Salem: $69,466

Reporter

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

