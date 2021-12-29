State, County to follow updated CDC quarantine guidance

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and La Crosse County Health Department will support the new recommendations from the CDC regarding isolation and quarantine duration.

The CDC on Monday announced a change to quarantine and isolation guidelines for COVID close contacts and patients, citing data showing transmission is highest in the days just prior to or post symptom onset. Those with a confirmed infection may now reduce their isolation period from 10 days to five if they are no longer symptomatic. For five days after leaving isolation individuals must continue to mask when around others.

"The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after," the CDC said in a press release.

For those who have been exposed to COVID 19 and have not had three doses of the mRNA vaccine, or a dose of Johnson and Johnson and a booster dose, quarantine is now five days, followed by masking for another five days.

If quarantine is "not feasible," a mask must be worn for the full 10-day period. Those who have been boosted do not need to quarantine but must follow the same masking guidelines. All persons are advised to be tested five days after exposure, and to quarantine immediately if they are symptomatic and remain separated from others until test results are received.

Guidelines are more relaxed for those with booster doses given new data showing vaccine efficacy in preventing contraction of COVID more than doubles with a third mRNA dose, from 35% to 75%, per recent South Africa and the United Kingdom studies. Vaccination, especially with a third dose, offers even greater protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death.

"The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses," said CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

"These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”

All individuals 5 and older are advised to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and all those 16 and older qualify for a booster dose.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

