State COVID case rate up, La Crosse County sees decline

Wisconsin COVID case rates were up this week, but La Crosse County has seen a drop.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity is rated high for the two-week period ending April 5. The state’s case burden was 107.1 per 100,000, with a 22% increase in trajectory and up from 93.9 per 100,000 the week prior.

La Crosse County is also categorized at high, with a burden of 129.1 per 100,000, down from 147.7 per 100,000.

All counties are in the medium or high category, with the two rated low last week moving up.

The state as of Wednesday had a seven-day average of 412 new cases per day for a 3.7% positivity rate, up from the previous period's 360 daily case average. A total of 12,815 deaths were confirmed as of April 6, including 181 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases totaled 1,395,166, with 34,708 among La Crosse County residents.

The CDC’s COVID 19 County Check showed La Crosse County at low as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, with masking not imperative.

The CDC metric factors in the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. DHS analyzes total new cases and percent change for its rating.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 157 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of April 5, including 26 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were five and zero, respectively. For the two-week period ending April 5, DHS reported shrinking in overall hospitalizations, including in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 37.2% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity.

In Wisconsin, 60.8% of residents were fully vaccinated and 33.66% boosted as of Wednesday, as were 66.1% and 39.4% of La Crosse County residents, respectively.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

