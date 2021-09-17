State COVID death rate over 10 times higher for the unvaccinated

Newly released data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and La Crosse County Health Department shows a large disparity in infection, hospitalization and death rates between unvaccinated and fully vaccinated individuals.

For the seven day period ending Sept. 15, the La Crosse County Health Department reported COVID-19 infections among those who have either not had the shots or have not completed the vaccine series to be 513.8 per 100,000 per week, compared to 194.1 per 100,000 per week for the fully vaccinated.

Per DHS data, in the month of August infections among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated were at a rate of 1,413.7 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 98.5 per 100,000 and deaths 11.7 per 100,000. For those fully vaccinated, those rates were 360.7 per 100,000; 11.5 per 100,000; and 1.1 per 100,000, respectively.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity is rated very high, as is La Crosse County. Buffalo and Forest counties have reached critically high status, and no county is in the medium or low category.

The state as of Sept. 16 had a seven day average of 2,110 new cases per day for an 8% positivity rate. A total of 7,806 deaths were confirmed as of Wednesday, including 99 in La Crosse County. With the inclusion of probable coronavirus deaths, those numbers are 8,682 and 101.