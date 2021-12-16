State COVID deaths 12 times higher among unvaccinated, La Crosse County infections rising

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases rates continue to be rated very high, with almost two thirds of infections occurring among those who haven’t been inoculated, while state deaths among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are 12 times higher.

For the seven-day period ending Dec. 12, the La Crosse County Health Department reported COVID-19 infections among those who have either not had the shots or have not completed the vaccine series to be 787.9 per 100,000 per week, compared to 280.1 per 100,000 per week for the fully vaccinated. From Dec. 5-11, 452 cases were added for an average of 65 per day.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity is rated very high for the two-week period ending Dec. 14. The state’s case burden was 996.7 per 100,000, with a 21% increase trajectory.

La Crosse County is also categorized at very high, with a burden of 965.9 per 100,000 and growth in trajectory.

Nineteen counties are in critically high status, and no county is in the high, medium or low category.

The state as of Dec. 15 had a seven-day average of 3,740 new cases per day for an 11.5% positivity rate. A total of 9,489 deaths were confirmed as of Wednesday, including 134 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases totaled 928,112, with 19,945 among La Crosse County residents. Totals are since the start of the pandemic.

Per DHS data, in November infections among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated were at a rate of 3,348.2 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 184 per 100,000 and deaths 35 per 100,000. For those fully vaccinated, those rates were 1,233.2 per 100,000; 17.1 per 100,000; and 2.8 per 100,000, respectively.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,649 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Dec. 15, including 434 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 57 and 7, respectively. For the two-week period ending Dec. 14, DHS reported growth in overall hospitalizations, with no significant change in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 78.3% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity, and 27.2% of ventilators were in use.

In Wisconsin, 57.5% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Dec. 15, as were 63.3% of La Crosse County residents. Among the newest eligibility group, youth 5-11, 18.3% had received at least one dose.

The La Crosse County Health Department for the week ending Dec. 13 put COVID cases among those in the K-12 age range at 101.5 per 100,000 per day.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

