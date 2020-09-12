State: Daily COVID count tops 100 in La Crosse County

La Crosse County recorded a daily high 102 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
It is the third day in a row the county has eclipsed its previous daily high.
The county has reported 255 new cases during the past three days and is now averaging 44.71 new cases per day during the past seven days. That figure was 33.86 on Friday and 22.29 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 1,625, which grows to 1,693 when including probable cases.
Positivity also continues to rise in the county. Of the 253 new tests reported Saturday, 40.32% came back positive, which bumped the seven-day rate up to 19.96% and the 14-day rate to 19.62%.
Total positivity is up to 6.72%, a figure that was 6.36% on Friday and 5.80% a week ago.
Total deaths remained at two.
Statewide, DHS reported 1,353 new cases of the virus on Saturday after reporting 1,369 cases on Friday and a single-day record of 1,547 cases on Thursday.
New reported cases on Saturday bring the average for the past seven days to a record 1,043 daily cases. That's the highest seven-day average of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. One week ago, the average was 786 daily cases.
The latest figures bring the overall total of positive cases in Wisconsin to 87,603, according to the DHS. A total of 1,209 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19, with 12 new deaths reported on Saturday.
According to DHS, 11.6% of all test results reported on Saturday were positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall percentage of positive tests over the past seven days to 13.4%. The previous seven-day period's test-positive rate was 9.5%.
The percentage of positive cases is often read by public health officials as a measure of overall testing levels. A high rate could indicate that testing in the state is limited, and skewed toward those already flagged as potentially having the virus. A lower rate could indicate testing is more widespread.
Changes in the test positivity rate can also speak to a virus' spread, if the size and makeup of the testing pool stays consistent.
Wisconsin's daily testing capacity — based on the availability of test supplies and adequate staffing — has grown from 120 available lab tests in early March to 38,530 as of Saturday. The number of actual people with test results reported on Saturday was 11,624.
Overall, DHS has recorded a total of 1,351,908 people's test results over the course of the pandemic. 1,264,305 have tested negative.
