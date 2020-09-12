State: Daily COVID count tops 100 in La Crosse County

The latest figures bring the overall total of positive cases in Wisconsin to 87,603, according to the DHS. A total of 1,209 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19, with 12 new deaths reported on Saturday.

According to DHS, 11.6% of all test results reported on Saturday were positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall percentage of positive tests over the past seven days to 13.4%. The previous seven-day period's test-positive rate was 9.5%.

The percentage of positive cases is often read by public health officials as a measure of overall testing levels. A high rate could indicate that testing in the state is limited, and skewed toward those already flagged as potentially having the virus. A lower rate could indicate testing is more widespread.

Changes in the test positivity rate can also speak to a virus' spread, if the size and makeup of the testing pool stays consistent.

Wisconsin's daily testing capacity — based on the availability of test supplies and adequate staffing — has grown from 120 available lab tests in early March to 38,530 as of Saturday. The number of actual people with test results reported on Saturday was 11,624.

Overall, DHS has recorded a total of 1,351,908 people's test results over the course of the pandemic. 1,264,305 have tested negative.

