The Wisconsin Hospital Association Foundation presented a Global Vision Community Partnership Award and $2,500 on Monday to recognize the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness as an example that other communities should emulate.
“We think it serves as a model for other communities,” WHA President Eric Borgerding said during an interview after a press conference about the award at Gundersen Health System. “It’s a great example of local and county government and community members getting together with health care providers.”
The collaborative, which launched in 2016, was spurred in part in the 100 percent increase in homeless families in La Crosse from 2012 to 2013 and the fact that La Crosse County counted its highest number of homeless students on record in 2013-14.
The foundation chose the collaborative for two main reasons, Borgerding said:
- The organization is addressing an issue of growing impact in the country.
- Homelessness is one of several factors that doesn’t seem to have anything to do with health care, but it is one of social determinants that affect people’s health.
Social determinants are factors such as having a job, being in a stable home and living in a safe place, Borgerding said.
“So much health care today is a partnership between the provider and the patient,” he said, adding that the WHA is impressed with the scope of community involvement in the collaborative.
“It’s wonderful to get the recognition,” said Julie McDermid, the collaborative’s project manager.
McDermid noted Gundersen’s sponsorship of national homelessness consultant Erin Healy to help local agencies lay the groundwork for the collaborative, as well as the involvement of Gundersen’s Population Health Department.
The collaborative includes representatives of Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare, city and county officials, and about 30 nonprofits, criminal justice and social service agencies, faith-based organizations, veteran services and community volunteers.
Gundersen CEO Scott Rathgaber emphasized that the award is not Gundersen’s, saying, “This is a collaborative community award for the whole community — Mayo, us, the sisters (Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration), Couleecap. This could not have happened without the sisters …
“All have special skillsets, and it takes a huge amount of coordination … to get the right people in the room,” said Rathgaber, who is a physician.
“Once people are in housing, we can surround them with services and help them become stable” so that the services can move upstream to prevent illness, he said.
The collaborative has succeeded in housing not only veterans, individuals and chronically homeless but also families, which often don’t register on the homeless roles because they tend to couch-surf or stay with relatives and friends, Rathgaber said.
The collaborative was notified in April 2017 that the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Veterans Affairs that La Crosse had effectively ended homelessness among veterans. It is the first city in Wisconsin and one of only 60 in the nation to reach this goal.
The collaborative then focused on chronically homeless people and families, increasing placement of 386 percent for chronically homeless and 87 percent for families, shifting what had been a crisis system to a prevention system.
The $2,500 that accompanied the award most likely will go toward a new model for prevention the collaborative is developing, McDermid said.
