State grant aids new Holmen center

"Our new Holmen Boys & Girls Club and Community Center will provide a safe haven for individuals of all ages and backgrounds, a place to learn and grow. The support and dedication from many in our community is making this project a reality," said Jake Erickson, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse executive director. "WEDC is one of our project champions; with their support, our collaborative project will impact countless lives for decades to come."

Mary Lin Wershofen, Holmen Area Community Center president, said: "Receiving this grant is an incredible testimony to WEDC's commitment to support and enhance the Holmen area. Such support will allow for sustained efforts on the part of the Holmen Area Community Center to partner with the Boys & Girls Club to provide quality programs and services, enhancing the lives of area youth, families and senior citizens."

The Boys & Girls Club and Holmen Area Community Center will serve youth and seniors on a daily basis within this new facility. The gymnasiums will not only serve Holmen citizens, but will also be used by visitors attending tournaments and events that this space will be able to host.