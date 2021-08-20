State health department: Take steps to avoid mosquito-related illnesses

As summer winds down and the risk for some illnesses spread by mosquitoes goes up, state health officials are encouraging Wisconsin residents to use simple prevention steps to Fight the Bite.

On average, 44 human cases of illnesses spread by mosquitoes in Wisconsin are reported to public health each year. Since many infections cause mild illness that goes undiagnosed, the actual number of Wisconsin cases is likely to be much higher.

Mosquito-related illnesses can also affect animals. Recently, the first Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) activity this year was reported in four horses, one each in Monroe, Burnett, Calumet and Marquette counties. EEE is spread through the bite of a mosquito carrying the virus, which mosquitoes can get after biting an infected bird.

While horses can’t spread EEE directly to humans or even to mosquitoes that bite them, a case of EEE in a horse confirms that some mosquitoes in the area are infected with the virus and may spread EEE to people and other animals.

Symptoms of EEE in humans include the sudden onset of fever, chills, and body and joint aches. EEE infection can develop into severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures, and paralysis. Permanent brain damage, coma, and death may also occur in some cases.