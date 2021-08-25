State hires San Francisco environmental law firm to handle PFAS litigation

The state of Wisconsin has chosen an environmental law firm out of San Francisco to handle its litigation related to the growing PFAS crisis around the state, including in La Crosse.
Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul announced that Sher Edling LLP will help the state in its investigation and litigation of potential claims.
"Every Wisconsinite — whether they live in the Driftless, the Central Sands, the Northwoods or in the heart of our urban areas — should be able to trust the water from their tap. Period," Evers said in a statement. "But for far too many Wisconsin households that is not the case, and I am glad we are moving forward to hold polluters accountable so we can clean up our water and protect the health and safety of our communities."
Sher Edling is an environmental firm with experience prosecuting cases involving water pollution, including from PFAS. The firm also serves on the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee of the Aqueous Film-Forming Foams Product Liability Litigation.
The firm was chosen out of 11 proposals, officials said in a statement, after the Department of Administration opened up the bidding process in January. Officials with the Departments of Justice, Natural Resources and Administration helped narrow down the search and choose a finalist.
Sher Edling submitted the lowest bid among the proposals.
In January, Evers' office announced it was preparing to take legal action against manufacturers who developed materials containing PFAS that have contaminated water around the state. Many chemical manufacturers understood the toxicity and danger of the chemical group for decades before reporting it.
In La Crosse, tests have detected some level of the toxic "forever chemical" in more than 500 wells, and residents on nearby French Island are currently receiving bottled water from the state.
The city itself is wrapped up in its own legal action as it takes on 23 manufacturers of firefighting foam that the city used at its airport, believed to be one source of the contamination.
Residents on French Island have also served the city with legal claims for its role in the pollution.
Legal action against PFAS contaminations have proven to be successful in other communities and states, though the process can take years before any decisions are made or money is funneled into communities.
The risks from drinking water contaminated with PFAS include impacts to the liver and kidney, developmental issues, infertility and more, and the man made chemicals are found in a number of everyday products, including non-stick cookware, cleaners and more.