State hires San Francisco environmental law firm to handle PFAS litigation

The state of Wisconsin has chosen an environmental law firm out of San Francisco to handle its litigation related to the growing PFAS crisis around the state, including in La Crosse.

Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul announced that Sher Edling LLP will help the state in its investigation and litigation of potential claims.

"Every Wisconsinite — whether they live in the Driftless, the Central Sands, the Northwoods or in the heart of our urban areas — should be able to trust the water from their tap. Period," Evers said in a statement. "But for far too many Wisconsin households that is not the case, and I am glad we are moving forward to hold polluters accountable so we can clean up our water and protect the health and safety of our communities."

Sher Edling is an environmental firm with experience prosecuting cases involving water pollution, including from PFAS. The firm also serves on the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee of the Aqueous Film-Forming Foams Product Liability Litigation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The firm was chosen out of 11 proposals, officials said in a statement, after the Department of Administration opened up the bidding process in January. Officials with the Departments of Justice, Natural Resources and Administration helped narrow down the search and choose a finalist.