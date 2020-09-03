State: La Crosse adds 31 COVID cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County recorded 31 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday with a 22.46% positivity rate, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has reported at least 20 new cases in six of the past eight days, including two days with more than 30 cases, while averaging 18.57 new cases per day during the past seven days.

Total confirmed cases are up to 1,239, which grows to 1,289 when including probable cases, which the DHS began reporting Tuesday.

Thursday was also the fourth day in the past seven in which the daily positivity rate was higher than 20%.

The seven-day positivity rate jumped to 16.91%, up from 10.23% a week ago and 15.58% on Wednesday. The 14-day rate, which was still below 10% on Aug. 28, increased to 13.15%.

Total positivity is up to 5.52%, a significant increase from Wednesday (5.42%), while total deaths remained at two.

