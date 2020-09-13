State: La Crosse County has 129 new cases

The daily count of new cases has remained high since Thursday, when DHS reported 1,547 new cases, which set a new daily record at the time.

The latest figures bring the overall total of positive cases in Wisconsin to 89,185, according to the DHS. A total of 1,210 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19, with one new death reported on Sunday.

According to DHS, almost 21% of all test results reported on Sunday were positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall percentage of positive tests over the past seven days to 14%. The previous seven-day period’s test-positive rate was 10%.

The percentage of positive cases is often read by public health officials as a measure of overall testing levels. A high rate could indicate that testing in the state is limited, and skewed toward those already flagged as potentially having the virus. A lower rate could indicate testing is more widespread.

Changes in the test positivity rate can also speak to a virus’ spread, if the size and makeup of the testing pool stays consistent.

Wisconsin’s daily testing capacity — based on the availability of test supplies and adequate staffing — has grown from 120 available lab tests in early March to 38,530 as of Sunday. The number of actual people with test results reported on Sunday was 7,735.