State: La Crosse County posts 110 new cases
La Crosse County recorded 110 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 42.97% positivity rate Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has recorded at least 90 new cases on five of the past six days, including four with more than 100, while averaging 96.57 new cases per day during the past seven days. That figure has more than tripled since Sept. 10 (29.43).

Total confirmed cases are up to 2,121, which grows to 2,263 when including probable cases.

After a dip in positivity Wednesday, rates increased again Thursday. The seven-day rate increased to 32.25%, up from 17.18% a week ago, and the 14-day rate increased to 26.77%, up from 17.07% a week ago.

Total positivity is up to 8.24%, and total deaths remained at two.

