State, La Crosse drop to very high COVID level; Holmen schools end mask requirement

The state, and La Crosse County, have moved out of the critically high COVID category, with both now rated very high.

Wisconsin's case burden for the two-week period ending Feb. 15 was 612.3 per 100,000, with a 42% drop in trajectory. La Crosse County had a burden of 927.4 per 100,000 and was shrinking in trajectory. Only one county -- Douglas -- remained in the critically high category this period, with all others rated very high.

The state as of Feb. 16 had a seven-day average of 1,629 new cases per day for an 8.9% positivity rate. On Feb. 14, the seven-day average dipped below 2,000 for the for the first time since Nov. 2, 2021.

A total of 11,654 COVID deaths were confirmed in Wisconsin as of Feb. 16, including 163 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases total 1,371,694 with 33,790 among La Crosse County residents.

Per DHS data, in December infections among the fully vaccinated were at a rate of 1,573.2 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 18.5 per 100,000 and deaths 3.6 per 100,000. For those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, those rates were 4,746.4 per 100,000; 176.4 per 100,000; and 50.8 per 100,000, respectively. January data had not been released as of press time Feb. 16.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 842 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Feb. 15, including 165 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 47 and zero, respectively. For the two-week period ending Feb. 15, DHS reported shrinking in overall hospitalizations for every region. Statewide 46.4% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity.

In Wisconsin, 60.1% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, as were 65.5% of La Crosse County residents.

La Crosse County youth coronavirus rates

The School District of La Crosse reported for the week ending Feb. 8 a case rate of 74.1 per 100,000 per day. In total from Feb. 2-8, 99 cases were confirmed, for a total of 1,486 thus far in the school year.

After a supply shortage, antigen testing is again open to district students, staff and their family members at the Hogan Administrative Center.

La Crosse public schools continue to require masking at this time.

"We are seeing changes to mitigation strategies in other states and other school districts in our area," Superintendent Aaron Egel wrote in the most recent COVID update to families. "We are also considering how to adapt to a post-omicron surge COVID environment as well. We are taking a close look at our mitigation strategies this upcoming week with anticipated changes on the horizon."

The Holmen School District as of Feb. 14 made masks optional for students, staff and visitors in buildings. However, masks must be worn when using district transportation and in "certain individual high transmission risk situations." Masking may be required again if there is a significant case in community or school case rates or multiple cases connected to a classroom or co-curricular activity.

Holmen School District administrator Kristin Mueller in a letter to families said "this decision was not made lightly" and encourages those who wish to continue masking to do so.

"The District continues to invest in air ventilation and filtration, encourage frequent hand washing and sanitizing, and will continue with the enhancement of cleaning and disinfection protocols across the District," Mueller added.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

