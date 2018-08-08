MADISON —The State Building Commission Wednesday approved a $2.99 million renovation of the first of eight 1960s-era residence halls on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus to be upgraded.
The four-story Laux Hall, a 217-bed dormitory, will receive its first extensive makeover since it was built in 1964, said Bob Hetzel, a UW-La Crosse vice chancellor.
The renovations will focus on adding privacy to restrooms and making them ADA-compliant. Also, a fire sprinkler system will be installed throughout the building and smoke detector/fire alarm systems will be replaced.
“These low-rise buildings were built with one community restroom per floor, which offers limited privacy,” he said.
The restrooms will be reconfigured into two suites per floor allowing all shower and drying areas to become private compartments.
An ADA-compliant restroom, adjacent to each reconfigured restroom, will be added per floor and a gender-neutral restroom.
Ventilation will be improved with new HVAC equipment, and electrical capacity in student rooms will be increased to accommodate student demands to power their electronic devices.
Plus, high-speed data cabling and access points will replace aging equipment and improve Internet access for all residents.
A six-inch water main will be extended from adjacent Reuter Hall to serve Laux Hall’s new sprinkler system.
Aging residence halls have a negative impact on student recruitment and the overall student experience. Concern for accessibility and diversity of the student population have made residence hall renovations a priority, according to information the UW System supplied to the Building Commission.
“We want to provide quality housing for our students. That quality means it must be safe and has to meet accessibility standards in order for students to live on campus today,” Hetzel said.
The renovations will close Laux from January until Sept. 1, 2019. The residents will be relocated to other residence halls and some, maybe, to overflow housing on campus.
“There’s always some attrition before the start of the spring semester … but we’ll accommodate everyone who wants to live on campus,” he said.
Coate and Hutchinson residence halls also were approved Wednesday for new fire alarm and smoke detector systems.
The $720,000 project replaces systems installed in 1989 that don’t connect to the campus’ newer centralized emergency system, Hetzel said.
The systems also don’t comply with current building or fire codes and have 41 repair orders written in the past three years.
Manufacturers don’t support the systems and parts are difficult to obtain. The systems’ increased downtime has caused concerns about the possibility of wholesale failure, according to the UW System. The residence halls could not be occupied if the fire alarm or smoke detector systems failed.
Fire sprinklers will be added to Coates and Hutchinson when they undergo comprehensive renovation in the near future, he said.
White Hall will be the next dormitory to be renovated beginning in spring 2020.
The improvements will be funded by fees that student residents pay.
UW-L has had the lowest residence hall rates of any of the UW System 10 comprehensive campuses, Hetzel said.
The renovation of Laux Hall will add $75 to the yearly rate, which now is $3,750, he said.
Students living in residence halls are required to purchase a meal plan, too.
