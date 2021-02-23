State opening COVID-19 vaccine site in La Crosse

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is opening four additional COVID-19 vaccine sites across the state, including in La Crosse County.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the new community-based vaccination clinics will be in La Crosse County, Racine County, Marathon County, and Douglas/Barron County.

The sites are projected to open by April.

“Our first week of the DHS community-based vaccination clinic at Rock County was a success and we are excited to continue launching more of these community clinics across Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “We are continuing to work to get vaccine doses across our state as soon as we have doses available. These community-based sites are going to be critical to our work making sure that Wisconsinites can get vaccinated so we can put this pandemic behind us.”

The local community site will be the sixth La Crosse County local provider of the coronavirus vaccine, with Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, the La Crosse County Health Department, Walgreens and Weber Health Logistics currently providing innoculations for eligible individuals.

Supply is limited at each location and only those who have been invited to register at a particular site are able to make appointments at this time.