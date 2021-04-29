State Patrol to conduct aerial enforcement in La Crosse County

The Wisconsin State Patrol announced it will conduct aerial traffic enforcement of Interstate 90 in La Crosse County Friday. Aircraft and ground-based officers will be deployed to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws.
State Patrol officials plan to analyze data on traffic citations, crash reports and other information to identify highway corridors for enforcement initiatives. Federal funds pay for the project.
“Excessive speed was a contributing factor to a large number of 2020’s fatal crashes,” State Patrol superintendent Anthony Burrell said. “We choose to announce enforcement efforts like this to remind the public of the need to observe speed limits. The goal is public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws – not to stop or cite motorists.”
State Patrol aircraft use a Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder timing device along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.
If weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, enforcement will shift to ground-based units.
