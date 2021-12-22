 Skip to main content
State reaches critically high status, La Crosse County surpasses 20,000 COVID cases

La Crosse County averaged 41 new daily cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Dec. 21, with total infections surpassing 20,000.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity rose to critically high status for the two-week period ending Dec. 21. The state’s case burden was 1,042 per 100,000, with no significant change in trajectory.

La Crosse County is categorized at very high, with a burden of 998 per 100,000 and no significant change in trajectory.

Forty counties are in critically high status, and no county is in the high, medium or low category.

The state as of Wednesday had a seven-day average of 3,417 new cases per day for an 11.8% positivity rate. A total of 9,804 deaths were confirmed as of Wednesday, including 137 in La Crosse County.

Statewide, confirmed cases total 952,442, with 20,032 among La Crosse County residents.

Per DHS data, in November infections among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated were at a rate of 3,348.2 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 184 per 100,000 and deaths 35 per 100,000. For those fully vaccinated, those rates were 1,233.2 per 100,000; 17.1 per 100,000; and 2.8 per 100,000, respectively.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,653 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Dec. 21, including 418 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 73 and 12, respectively.

For the two-week period ending Dec. 21, DHS reported no significant change in overall hospitalizations, including in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 77.1% of hospitals had their ICUs at peak capacity, and 28.1% of ventilators were in use.

In Wisconsin, 57.9% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, as were 63.8% of La Crosse County residents.

Pfizer says a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appears to offer important protection against the new omicron variant. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech tested how well vaccine-produced antibodies could neutralize omicron in lab dishes. They found significant weakening after the standard two doses. But a booster dose increased antibody levels by 25-fold.

NBA executives say they expect to see an increase in COVID-19 cases after Christmas and New Year’s. This rise is likely to mirror an increase seen nationwide as people gather indoors for the holidays. 46 NBA players have entered health and safety protocols this season, with 41 players missing games due to the virus. In the last two weeks, 31 NBA players have entered health and safety protocols, including 10 Chicago Bulls. Despite this, there have been no reports of the Omicron variant being detected in the NBA. The NBA has previously said that 97% of players have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Concerned about COVID-19?

