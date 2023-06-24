It wasn’t long ago that keeping track of church attendance meant someone would stand at the back of the sanctuary and do a head count each Sunday.

But COVID-19 introduced new online service options to almost every church in America, and most religious organizations have opted to keep those livestreams going in 2023. But that makes knowing who is attending — and how many people are watching — difficult.

Regardless, churches are on the rebound post-pandemic as people either continue to worship online from the comfort of home or return to church in person.

Brad Crocker, senior pastor at Landmark Christian Church in Chippewa Falls, said attendance was increasing annually at the nondenominational church in the years leading up to the pandemic before he saw a marked change.

Prior to COVID, the church was averaging 130 attendees each Sunday. During COVID-19, that dropped to about 60.

“That could be a little bit misleading, too, because it’s a little hard to quantify once we started livestreaming our service,” Crocker said. “If you factor in the people who are watching the service in the livestream, it might have been about the same (attendance) or even larger. It’s just hard to know. You can track a certain amount of who’s watching — certain devices, numbers of devices watching — but you don’t know who else is watching because we would hear from somebody, ‘Oh, I saw the service last week,’ but there was no digital record of them being there.”

In-person attendance at Landmark is now averaging between 90 and 100 people each Sunday, Crocker said, and he encourages people to come in person if they can.

“I don’t think there’s any substitute for actually being with people. Online they see the things, they can see and sing along and participate, but you know, you need to be with people, talk to people, shake their hands,” he said.

At the same time, Crocker said the technology is beneficial to those who can’t make it and is useful for people who are looking for churches, as it gives newcomers a chance to check out the church online first.

“It just reaches different people. You know, some of whom will never show up in your church, but we’re able to bring the word to them, so that’s good,” he said.

Bishop Craig Loya oversees the Episcopal Diocese of Minnesota. That means he has his finger on the pulse of all the churches, clergy and congregations in the diocese.

Loya said the pandemic accelerated changes in America’s religious landscape and that impact will be felt for years to come.

“I think the church, like the rest of society, is going to be unpacking what we learned from COVID and how we have been changed by COVID,” Loya said.

During the pandemic in the Episcopal Church, like every other religious group in the U.S.., gatherings were primarily happening online or in small groups outdoors.

“What we found is that a lot of people did not engage with their congregations during COVID. But in almost every congregation that I know, in the Diocese of Minnesota, they also had people that began to engage during COVID. So almost all of our congregations connected with new people by moving their services online,” Loya said. “In some cases, those were people who were entirely new. In some cases, those were people who had moved away and had been members of the church many years ago and we just lived in other places.”

Once the technology was installed in churches for livestreaming or Zoom services, almost all have elected to keep broadcasting services despite the fact that it is now safe to gather publicly.

“I would say, anecdotally, that most churches seem to be around 75% of what their attendance was prior to COVID. Some a little bit more, some a little bit less, and I don’t have hard and fast statistics about that. But in terms of my observation, that’s about where I would put it,” he said. “But assessing how we’ve rebounded, I think is much more complicated than simply tracking what are the numbers attending Sunday services now as opposed to COVID because almost every congregation in the diocese continues to offer online worship experiences. What’s not clear is how are we tracking the people who are only engaging on Zoom? That’s probably different in different places.”

The pandemic aside, church membership has been on the decline across the country for the past five decades.

That, in part, is because of an increasing number of Americans who express no religious preference. Over the past two decades, the percentage of Americans who do not identify with any religion has grown from 8% in 1998-2000 to 13% in 2008-2010 and 21% in 2017-2020, According to a 2020 Gallup poll.

U.S. church membership was 73% when Gallup first measured it in 1937 and remained near 70% for the next six decades before beginning a steady decline around the turn of the 21st century.

Since 2018, the average has fallen to 60%.

Still, the U.S. remains a religious nation, with more than seven in 10 affiliating with some type of organized religion. But less than half have a formal membership with a specific house of worship.

The Rev. Danielle K. Bartz, senior pastor at First Congregational Church of Winona, has been a part of the United Church of Christ since she was 10 years old. She said the church landscape is dramatically different than it was in January 2020 but that there’s no denying that their membership has actually gone up in the last year.

While the increase in numbers isn’t what Bartz would describe as dramatic, there have been more individuals and families who joined than members who have died, which puts the church ahead of the curve.

She also said they have kept livestreaming services since the pandemic.

“It looks different in the sanctuary because we have a very dedicated group of people who watch our worship services online. So we don’t see them. So the sanctuary doesn’t look as full as it used to be,” she said. “I also know that we have 10 to 15 households who watch online every single Sunday.”

One of the things that church-goers in any denomination may be familiar with is the fact that donations and members can make or break a community. Churches depend on members for financial support, service and volunteerism to keep operating.

Donations pay for everything from electricity to candles, from flowers to vestments, not to mention helping cover clergy and staff salaries. When asked if she thought that having more attendees online was hurting the church fiscally, Bartz said, “No.”

“The vast majority of our donors either pay once at the beginning of the year or they do online giving or have money taken directly from their bank account. So again, the offering plate looks less full, but our budget is extremely healthy. And actually we have increased our budget over the last few years,” she said.

Overall, the changes might be positive for First Congregational Church of Winona, but that doesn’t mean it’s not an adjustment.

Currently, some of the most frequently attended programs Bartz’s church orchestrates are online only.

“Our Bible study is Zoom only and then a conversation circle that we have is Zoom only. People love it. So actually, I have higher participation in those programs now than I did before because they prefer Zoom,” she said. “But there’s other things like some of our day-to-day outreach where we struggle a bit more to find volunteers to get people to come into the church.”

Bridges United Methodist Church is overseen by pastor Jason Derr. About two weeks before the pandemic hit, the church moved to a new storefront location in downtown La Crosse after the boiler blew in its old worship space. The timing of the move was difficult, Derr said.

“Anytime you move locations, you’re going to lose people and that happened. But definitely the pandemic affected our members because it’s just hard to relaunch during a pandemic. If your doors aren’t open, people aren’t going to come,” he said.

Derr said he’s aware that overall there’s been a decline going on for a while in mainline Christianity.

“The pandemic has definitely sped that process up. People just aren’t coming back. They’ve found other ways to spend Sunday mornings like going to the church of Sunday brunch,” he said.

Bridges Church sees about 25 in-person attendees and about 20 online attendees each week.

Derr took the job at Bridges about a year ago, he said. When he started, he had just two elderly volunteers and beyond that he ran everything at the church. A month ago the church hired a parish administrator, and that has been very helpful.

“If we’re going to be small, we’re going to be small really well. Because you can’t take on every project. You can’t take on too many things when you only have 25 people. So we’re getting so having a narrow focus gets people excited and gets people to sign up for things,” he said. “The more focused we are, the more people like getting involved. Otherwise folks are too scattered or too distracted or overwhelmed.”