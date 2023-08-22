Engage Winona will host a digital opportunity listening session with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development on Sept. 6 at the Witoka Tavern and Reception Hall, according to a press release.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development has created a plan for how to use $650 million federal and $100 million state funds and is looking for feedback on the plan.

“Partnering with local organizations and having robust community feedback are essential to making sure the final plan will work for all Minnesotans,” said Dan Wilson with Engage Winona.

Winona County has 3,123 households without access to broadband internet, the release said, and roughly 6% of homes in Winona County lack access to any computing device, slightly above the 5.5% average for the state.