Xcel Energy has begun installation of smart electric meters at homes and businesses in the Coulee Region, according to a press release from the company.

Installation started Tuesday in Alma Center, Coon Valley, Ettrick, Hixton, Melrose, Rockland and Sparta as Xcel aims to put more than 260,000 smart meters in its Wisconsin service area by 2025.

The release says the multi-year project will bring customers cleaner, safer and more reliable energy through advanced grid technology.

“We’re excited to take this next step in building a smarter, more resilient and efficient energy grid and making it easier than ever for customers to understand and manage their energy use,” said Karl Hoesly, president of Xcel Energy-Wisconsin. “Smart meters are the starting point for this advanced grid, boosting reliability and providing new tools and technology to help customers lower costs.”