State releases funds for La Crosse Center

The Wisconsin Building Commission voted Wednesday to release the state’s share of funding for the $42 million renovation of the La Crosse Center.

The state is contributing $5 million of tourism funding to aid the project, which is scheduled for completion in 2021.

The center will include a 12,000-square-foot ballroom, a completely reconstructed North Hall, a new atrium, solar panels on the roof and a rooftop terrace over the North Hall.

The building commission, which includes Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, approved a total of about $65 million in key projects across the state.

“From public safety improvements and building renovations to celebrating Wisconsin's brewing heritage at Old World Wisconsin, I am glad the Building Commission approved these critical projects today in order to invest in needed repairs and upgrades across state properties,” Gov. Tony Evers said.

Projects include construction of three Department of Natural Resources Fire Response Ranger Station replacement projects to aid in public safety, including one in Black River Falls, and construction of the Old Brewery and Biergarten as the Brewing Experience building at Old World Wisconsin.

