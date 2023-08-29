State Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, has been appointed vice chairman of the recently announced Speaker’s Task Force on Artificial Intelligence. The task force was created to study the transformative potential of artificial intelligence while ensuring its responsible and ethical deployment, according to a Doyle press release.

"I am deeply honored to serve as vice chair ...," Doyle stated. "AI is not just a technological advancement; it is a driving force behind the future of our economy. I am committed to fostering informed discussions and collaborations that will guide our state's approach to AI, ensuring its responsible and ethical deployment."

Members of the task force will travel the state and hold public hearings to gather feedback from industry experts, and will consider the use of AI tools by the public and private sectors, including automated decision tools, facial recognition, and generative AI.

“We have only just begun to realize the power of artificial intelligence. As with all revolutionary technology, it is important that we understand the issue and put appropriate guardrails in place to avoid unintended consequences.”

The Task Force will work to drive informed policy discussions for a future that balances innovation with societal well-being as it investigates AI’s growing impact on nearly every sector of our daily life.