State reports 11 new coronavirus cases for La Crosse County Monday, State Road Elementary alerts parents to potential exposure

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Monday in La Crosse County, and State Road Elementary School parents were notified an individual infected with the virus was present during orientation last week.
State Road Elementary is, like all La Crosse School District locations, operating on a virtual basis for September. However, an introduction day was held Sept. 1 and parents and guardians of State Road Elementary students received the following note Monday:
"We have been informed of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at State Road Elementary School. This case was present at the building on the week of Sept. 1. This communication serves as notification only...We are communicating with this individual to offer support available on behalf of the School District of La Crosse for a full recovery during this time. You will be notified immediately if you or your child was potentially exposed to COVID-19. Students and household members who are considered to be in close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 will be required to self quarantine by the La Crosse County Health Department."
La Crosse County COVID-19 cases have risen rapidly in recent weeks, and as of Monday the preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Health listed 1,337 local cases. Negative tests for La Crosse County residents are at 21,787. There have been two La Crosse County coronavirus-related fatalities since the virus hit locally in March.
Statewide, an additional 567 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed Monday, bringing the total to 81,760. The running total for negative tests is 1,226,793, a daily increase of 4,899. Hospitalizations rose by 19 for a total of 6,089, and COVID-19 deaths remained the same at 1,168.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible.
Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
