State reports 11 new coronavirus cases for La Crosse County Monday, State Road Elementary alerts parents to potential exposure

"We have been informed of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at State Road Elementary School. This case was present at the building on the week of Sept. 1. This communication serves as notification only...We are communicating with this individual to offer support available on behalf of the School District of La Crosse for a full recovery during this time. You will be notified immediately if you or your child was potentially exposed to COVID-19. Students and household members who are considered to be in close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 will be required to self quarantine by the La Crosse County Health Department."